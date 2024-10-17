Gold and silver prices today on 17-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78073.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Published17 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7807.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.510.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7158.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.470.0.

The price fluctuation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.49%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78073.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 16-10-2024, was 77783.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 76803.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 100000.0 per kilogram, while the price from last week, 11-10-2024, was 97000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77921.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 16-10-2024 was 77631.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 76651.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 105600.0 per kilogram, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 102600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77927.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 77637.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, 11-10-2024, was 76657.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 99300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 96300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77925.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 77635.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 76655.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was 100800.0 per kilogram, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was 97700.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for November 2024 on the MCX were trading at Rs.1041.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 1.839%. Conversely, silver futures for November 2024 were trading at Rs.1936.5 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 5.503%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Aspects such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Moreover, global events, such as the overall economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
