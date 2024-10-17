Gold and silver prices today on 17-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7807.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.510.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7158.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.470.0.

The price fluctuation in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.49%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78073.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 16-10-2024, was ₹77783.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹76803.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹100000.0 per kilogram, while the price from last week, 11-10-2024, was ₹97000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77921.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 16-10-2024 was ₹77631.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹76651.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹105600.0 per kilogram, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹102600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77927.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹77637.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, 11-10-2024, was ₹76657.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹99300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹96300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77925.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹77635.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹76655.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 16-10-2024, was ₹100800.0 per kilogram, while last week’s price on 11-10-2024 was ₹97700.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, gold futures for November 2024 on the MCX were trading at Rs.1041.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 1.839%. Conversely, silver futures for November 2024 were trading at Rs.1936.5 per kilogram, indicating an increase of 5.503%.