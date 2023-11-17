Gold and silver prices Today on 17-11-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold & Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.61190.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.73343.0 in Delhi.
Gold prices remained steady on Friday, with 24 carat gold priced at Rs.61190.0 per 10 gm and 22 carat gold priced at Rs.5610.0 per 10 gm.
