Gold and silver prices Today on 17-11-2023 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices remained steady on Friday, with 24 carat gold priced at Rs.61190.0 per 10 gm and 22 carat gold priced at Rs.5610.0 per 10 gm.

Over the last week, the price of 24 carat gold has seen a 0.81% change, while over the last month it has seen a -0.16% change.

The cost of silver has increased to Rs.73343.0 per kg, up by Rs.1169.0 per kg.

Gold(24k) and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai: Rs.61470.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Delhi: Rs.61190.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Mumbai: Rs.61040.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Kolkata: Rs.61040.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

The gold February 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.61200.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.121% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76122.0 per kg, up by 0.02% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers, worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values, interest rates, and government regulations.

