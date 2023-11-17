Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 17-11-2023 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 17-11-2023 : Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold & Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.61190.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.73343.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices remained steady on Friday, with 24 carat gold priced at Rs.61190.0 per 10 gm and 22 carat gold priced at Rs.5610.0 per 10 gm.

Over the last week, the price of 24 carat gold has seen a 0.81% change, while over the last month it has seen a -0.16% change.

The cost of silver has increased to Rs.73343.0 per kg, up by Rs.1169.0 per kg.

Gold(24k) and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai: Rs.61470.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Delhi: Rs.61190.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Mumbai: Rs.61040.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

Kolkata: Rs.61040.0/10g for gold and Rs.73343.0/1kg for silver

The gold February 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.61200.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.121% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76122.0 per kg, up by 0.02% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers, worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values, interest rates, and government regulations.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.