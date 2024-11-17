Gold and silver prices today on 17-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75823.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92600.0 in Delhi.

Published17 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7582.3 per gram, a reduction of Rs.120.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6952.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.110.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 4.12%, while in the last month, it has shown a decrease of 4.42%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.92600.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75823.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75813.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 11-11-2024 was 78933.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92600.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was 92500.0 per kg, while the silver price from last week on 11-11-2024 was 96100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75671.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 16-11-2024, was 75661.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was 78781.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 101700.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was 101600.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was 104700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75677.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75667.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was 78787.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91900.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was 91800.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was 95400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75675.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75665.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was 78785.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93400.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was 93300.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was 96900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.314%. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90743.0 per kg, down by 0.462%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 17-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

    Popular in Markets

