Gold and silver prices today on 17-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7582.3 per gram, a reduction of Rs.120.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6952.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.110.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 4.12%, while in the last month, it has shown a decrease of 4.42%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.92600.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75823.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75813.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 11-11-2024 was ₹78933.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92600.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kg, while the silver price from last week on 11-11-2024 was ₹96100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75671.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹75661.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78781.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101700.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹101600.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹104700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75677.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75667.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78787.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91900.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹91800.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹95400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75675.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75665.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78785.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93400.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹93300.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹96900.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.314%. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90743.0 per kg, down by 0.462%.