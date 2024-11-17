Gold and silver prices today on 17-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7582.3 per gram, a reduction of Rs.120.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6952.3 per gram, decreasing by Rs.110.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 4.12%, while in the last month, it has shown a decrease of 4.42%.
The current price of silver stands at Rs.92600.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75823.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75813.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 11-11-2024 was ₹78933.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92600.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kg, while the silver price from last week on 11-11-2024 was ₹96100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75671.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹75661.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78781.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101700.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹101600.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹104700.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75677.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75667.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78787.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91900.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹91800.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹95400.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75675.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75665.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 11-11-2024 was ₹78785.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93400.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 16-11-2024, was ₹93300.0 per kg, while last week's silver price on 11-11-2024 was ₹96900.0 per kg.
As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73921.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.314%. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90743.0 per kg, down by 0.462%.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
