Gold and silver prices Today on 18-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6273.1 per gm, down by Rs.679.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5746.2 per gm, down by Rs.622.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 3.21%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.16%.

The cost of "silver" is Rs.75600.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price of Rs.63163.0/10g and silver price of Rs.77000.0/1kg.

- Delhi: Gold price of Rs.62731.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75600.0/1kg.

- Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.63657.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75600.0/1kg.

- Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.62731.0/10g and silver price of Rs.75600.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per 10 gm, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per kg, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

