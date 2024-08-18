Gold and silver prices today on 18-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72369.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.81750.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7236.9 per gm, up by Rs.635.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6629.0 per gm, up by Rs.582.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.31%, whereas in the last month it has been 3.46%.


The cost of silver is Rs.81750.0 per kg, up by Rs.80.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72369.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 17-08-2024 was 72634.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 12-08-2024 was 71683.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 17-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 71804.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 17-08-2024 was 73129.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 12-08-2024 was 71962.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 81590.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 17-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 12-08-2024 was 80420.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 72440.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 17-08-2024 was 72563.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 12-08-2024 was 70987.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 17-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 71945.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 17-08-2024 was 72492.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 12-08-2024 was 71753.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 17-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2731.5 per 10 gm, up by 40.908% at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg, down by 830837.279% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 18-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,945.00-495.00
    Chennai
    71,804.000.00
    Delhi
    72,369.00635.00
    Kolkata
    71,945.00-71.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue