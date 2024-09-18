Gold and silver prices today on 18-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73510.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7351.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.180.0. The price of 22 carat gold is recorded at Rs.6757.0 per gram, which is up by Rs.200.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.35%, while the change over the last month is -2.6%.

Currently, the cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73510.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's price on 17-09-2024 was 75415.0 per 10 grams, and the price from the previous week on 12-09-2024 was 72890.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73130.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was 73260.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 72220.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 95000.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was 95000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 91500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74480.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's price on 17-09-2024 was 74150.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 73100.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89500.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73540.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was 75750.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 74510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89500.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

As of now, gold September 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.1053.5 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 13.83% at the time of this report.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88778.0 per kg, representing a decline of 0.406% at the time of this report.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 18-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

212.00
10:16 AM | 18 SEP 2024
4.25 (2.05%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.85
10:16 AM | 18 SEP 2024
-1.7 (-0.58%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

133.40
10:16 AM | 18 SEP 2024
0.35 (0.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.70
10:16 AM | 18 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

2,397.95
10:07 AM | 18 SEP 2024
181.95 (8.21%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical

676.00
10:07 AM | 18 SEP 2024
35.3 (5.51%)

Quess Corp

852.50
10:06 AM | 18 SEP 2024
37.05 (4.54%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

803.60
10:07 AM | 18 SEP 2024
34 (4.42%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,100.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,130.00-150.00
    Delhi
    73,510.00180.00
    Kolkata
    73,540.00250.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue