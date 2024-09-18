Gold and silver prices today on 18-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73510.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7351.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.180.0. The price of 22 carat gold is recorded at Rs.6757.0 per gram, which is up by Rs.200.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.35%, while the change over the last month is -2.6%.

Currently, the cost of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73510.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's price on 17-09-2024 was ₹75415.0 per 10 grams, and the price from the previous week on 12-09-2024 was ₹72890.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73130.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was ₹73260.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹72220.0 per 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹91500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74480.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's price on 17-09-2024 was ₹74150.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹73100.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73540.0 per 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 17-09-2024 was ₹75750.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹74510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0 per kg. The previous day's rate on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg.

As of now, gold September 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.1053.5 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 13.83% at the time of this report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.88778.0 per kg, representing a decline of 0.406% at the time of this report.