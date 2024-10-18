Gold and silver prices today on 18-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.220.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7178.3 per gm, up by Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.03%, while in the past month it has decreased by 5.33%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78293.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 12-10-2024, it was ₹77583.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was also ₹100000.0 per kg, whereas the price last week on 12-10-2024 was ₹99200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹78141.0 for 10 grams. On 17-10-2024, the price was ₹77411.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 12-10-2024 it was ₹77431.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹105600.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was the same, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was ₹104800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹78147.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77417.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was ₹77437.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was ₹99200.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was ₹98500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹78145.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77415.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was ₹77435.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was the same, whereas last week's price on 12-10-2024 was ₹100000.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1779.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 20.89% at the time of publication. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96635.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.561% at the time of publication.