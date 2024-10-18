Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 18-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78293.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.220.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7178.3 per gm, up by Rs.200.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.03%, while in the past month it has decreased by 5.33%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78293.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was 77563.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 12-10-2024, it was 77583.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was also 100000.0 per kg, whereas the price last week on 12-10-2024 was 99200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78141.0 for 10 grams. On 17-10-2024, the price was 77411.0 for 10 grams, and last week on 12-10-2024 it was 77431.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 105600.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was the same, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was 104800.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78147.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was 77417.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was 77437.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was 99200.0 per kg, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was 98500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78145.0 for 10 grams. The price on 17-10-2024 was 77415.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 12-10-2024 was 77435.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kg. The rate on 17-10-2024 was the same, whereas last week's price on 12-10-2024 was 100000.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1779.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 20.89% at the time of publication. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96635.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.561% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

