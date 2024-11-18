Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 18-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75813.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7581.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6951.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.0%, while the change over the last month stands at 4.81%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg, decreasing by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75813.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was 75943.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was 77463.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was 92500.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was 94100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75661.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, 17-11-2024, was 75791.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was 77311.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 101600.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was 101600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was 102700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75667.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was 75797.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was 77317.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was 91800.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was 93400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75665.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was 75795.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was 77315.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was 93300.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was 94900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75660.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.592% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.89263.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.952% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

