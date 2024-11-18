Gold and silver prices today on 18-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75813.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7581.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6951.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.0%, while the change over the last month stands at 4.81%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg, decreasing by Rs.100.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75813.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was ₹75943.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was ₹77463.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was ₹94100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75661.0 for 10 grams. The gold price yesterday, 17-11-2024, was ₹75791.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was ₹77311.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was ₹101600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was ₹102700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75667.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was ₹75797.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was ₹77317.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was ₹91800.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was ₹93400.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75665.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 17-11-2024 was ₹75795.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 12-11-2024 was ₹77315.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg. The silver rate on the previous day, 17-11-2024, was ₹93300.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 12-11-2024 was ₹94900.0 per kg.

The gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75660.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.592% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.89263.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.952% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}