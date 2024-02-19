Gold and silver prices Today on 19-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.63410.0 per 10 gm, up by Rs.679.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5808.4 per 10 gm, up by Rs.622.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.18%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.88%.

The cost of silver is Rs.76400.0 per kg, up by Rs.800.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai: Gold price - Rs.62669.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.77900.0/1kg.

Delhi: Gold price - Rs.63410.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.76400.0/1kg.

Mumbai: Gold price - Rs.63719.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.76400.0/1kg.

Kolkata: Gold price - Rs.63657.0/10g, Silver price - Rs.76400.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62034.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.252% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72947.0 per kg, down by 0.953% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies impact gold prices in the Indian market.

