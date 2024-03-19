Active Stocks
Gold and silver prices Today on 19-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.67384.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.76900.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6738.4 per gm up by Rs.710.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6172.3 per gm up by Rs.650.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.19%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.08%.

The cost of "silver" is Rs.76900.0 per kg down by Rs.300.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in your city are as follows:

Chennai has gold price of Rs.66596.0/10g and silver price of Rs.79900.0/1kg.

Delhi has gold price of Rs.67384.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76900.0/1kg.

Mumbai has gold price of Rs.66990.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76900.0/1kg.

Kolkata has gold price of Rs.67384.0/10g and silver price of Rs.77100.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.65667.0 per 10 gm up by 0.09% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75626.0 per kg up by 0.172% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
