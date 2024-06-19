Explore
Gold and silver prices today on 19-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73495.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87820.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7349.5 per gm down by Rs.24.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6732.1 per gm down by Rs.22.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.69% .whereas in the last month it has been 1.91%.

The cost of silver is Rs.87820.0 per kg down by Rs.190.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73495.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-06-2024 was 73663.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-06-2024 was 73155.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 87820.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-06-2024 was 88100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-06-2024 was 88370.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 72711.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-06-2024 was 73160.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-06-2024 was 73370.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 87820.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-06-2024 was 88100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-06-2024 was 88280.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 72639.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-06-2024 was 73806.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-06-2024 was 73656.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 87820.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-06-2024 was 88100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-06-2024 was 88370.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73566.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-06-2024 was 73016.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-06-2024 was 72797.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 87820.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-06-2024 was 88100.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-06-2024 was 88370.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71688.0 per 10 gm down by 0.071% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90948.0 per kg down by 0.214% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.:.

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST
