Gold and silver prices today on 19-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75533.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.91740.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7553.3 per gm up by Rs.1021.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6918.8 per gm up by Rs.934.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.24% .whereas in the last month it has been -2.13%.

The cost of silver is Rs.91740.0 per kg down by Rs.370.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75533.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-07-2024 was ₹74806.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-07-2024 was ₹74989.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹91740.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-07-2024 was ₹92200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-07-2024 was ₹92100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76124.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-07-2024 was ₹75099.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-07-2024 was ₹74699.0/10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹91650.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-07-2024 was ₹92110.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-07-2024 was ₹92010.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76050.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-07-2024 was ₹75099.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-07-2024 was ₹74190.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91740.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-07-2024 was ₹92200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-07-2024 was ₹92100.0/Kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75089.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 18-07-2024 was ₹75466.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 13-07-2024 was ₹74190.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹91740.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 18-07-2024 was ₹92200.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 13-07-2024 was ₹92100.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74075.0 per 10 gm down by 0.754% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90840.0 per kg down by 1.016% at the time of publishing.