Gold and silver prices today on 19-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7343.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.80.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6752.0 per gm, down by Rs.50.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.6%, while the change over the past month is -0.02%. The current price of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹73430.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 18-09-2024 was ₹73330.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹72890.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also ₹89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73310.0 per 10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹73280.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹72220.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kg. The price on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also ₹95000.0 per kg, whereas last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹91500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74230.0 per 10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹74340.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹73100.0 per kg.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also ₹89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹73410.0 per 10 grams. The price on 18-09-2024 was ₹73290.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹74510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also ₹89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was ₹86500.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.577.0 per 10 gm, down by 3.673% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3871.5 per kg, down by 3.031% at the time of publication.