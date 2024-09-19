Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 19-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 19-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73430.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7343.0 per gm, reflecting a decrease of Rs.80.0. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.6752.0 per gm, down by Rs.50.0. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.6%, while the change over the past month is -0.02%. The current price of silver is Rs.89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73430.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 18-09-2024 was 73330.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 72890.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also 89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73310.0 per 10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was 73280.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 72220.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 95000.0 per kg. The price on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also 95000.0 per kg, whereas last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 91500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74230.0 per 10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was 74340.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 73100.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also 89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73410.0 per 10 grams. The price on 18-09-2024 was 73290.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 74510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89500.0 per kg. The rate on the previous day, 18-09-2024, was also 89500.0 per kg, while last week's price on 13-09-2024 was 86500.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.577.0 per 10 gm, down by 3.673% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3871.5 per kg, down by 3.031% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a myriad of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these prices encompass global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations pertaining to the gold trade. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies play a significant role in influencing gold prices within the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.