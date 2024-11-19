Gold and silver prices today on 19-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76493.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Published19 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7649.3 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.680.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7013.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.620.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.58%, while in the last month, it has risen by 4.96%. The current cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76493.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 18-11-2024, was 75823.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 13-11-2024, was 77023.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 92500.0 per kg. The silver rate from yesterday, 18-11-2024, was 92600.0 per kg, and the rate from last week, on 13-11-2024, was 94100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76341.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 18-11-2024 was 75671.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-11-2024 was 76871.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 101600.0 per kg. The silver rate recorded yesterday, 18-11-2024, was 101700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 13-11-2024 was 103700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76347.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 18-11-2024 was 75677.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 13-11-2024 was 76877.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 91800.0 per kg. The silver rate on 18-11-2024 was 91900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 13-11-2024 was 93400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76345.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 18-11-2024, was 75675.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 13-11-2024 was 76875.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 93300.0 per kg. The silver rate on 18-11-2024 was 93400.0 per kg, and the rate from last week, on 13-11-2024, was 94900.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75420.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.497% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93350.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.539% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade contribute to these price changes. Additionally, international events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
