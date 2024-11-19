Gold and silver prices today on 19-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76493.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7649.3 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.680.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7013.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.620.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.58%, while in the last month, it has risen by 4.96%. The current cost of silver is Rs.92500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76493.0 for 10 grams. The gold price recorded yesterday, on 18-11-2024, was ₹75823.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, on 13-11-2024, was ₹77023.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92500.0 per kg. The silver rate from yesterday, 18-11-2024, was ₹92600.0 per kg, and the rate from last week, on 13-11-2024, was ₹94100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76341.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 18-11-2024 was ₹75671.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 13-11-2024 was ₹76871.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0 per kg. The silver rate recorded yesterday, 18-11-2024, was ₹101700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 13-11-2024 was ₹103700.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76347.0 for 10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 18-11-2024 was ₹75677.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 13-11-2024 was ₹76877.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹91800.0 per kg. The silver rate on 18-11-2024 was ₹91900.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 13-11-2024 was ₹93400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76345.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 18-11-2024, was ₹75675.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 13-11-2024 was ₹76875.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹93300.0 per kg. The silver rate on 18-11-2024 was ₹93400.0 per kg, and the rate from last week, on 13-11-2024, was ₹94900.0 per kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75420.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.497% at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, the silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93350.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 0.539% at the time of publishing.