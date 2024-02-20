 Gold and silver prices Today on 20-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city | Mint
Gold and silver prices Today on 20-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices Today on 20-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64002.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75900.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a marginal increase on the current day. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.64002.0 per 10g, showing a rise of Rs.592.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs.5862.6 per gm, up by Rs.542.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been 1.15%, and over the last month, it has seen an increase of 1.98%.

The price of silver was Rs.75900.0 per kg, experiencing a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg.

The current gold and silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - Rs.63753.0/10g for gold and Rs.77400.0/1kg for silver, Delhi - Rs.64002.0/10g for gold and Rs.75900.0/1kg for silver, Mumbai - Rs.63878.0/10g for gold and Rs.75900.0/1kg for silver, Kolkata - Rs.63071.0/10g for gold and Rs.75900.0/1kg for silver.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.61997.0 per 10 gm, showing a decrease of 0.011% at the time of reporting. On the other hand, the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73890.0 per kg, down by 0.096% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in exchange rates between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 20 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST
