Gold and silver prices Today on 20-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64002.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.75900.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a marginal increase on the current day. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.64002.0 per 10g, showing a rise of Rs.592.0. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs.5862.6 per gm, up by Rs.542.0.
