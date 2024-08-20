Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 20-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73455.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83460.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7345.5 per gm up by Rs.1439.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6728.4 per gm up by Rs.1318.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.13%, whereas in the last month it has been 3.94%.

The cost of silver is Rs.83460.0 per kg up by Rs.1710.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73455.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 19-08-2024 was 72369.0/10 grams. Last week’s gold price on 14-08-2024 was 72276.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 83460.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg. Last week’s silver price on 14-08-2024 was 80860.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 72815.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 19-08-2024 was 71804.0/10 grams. Last week’s gold price on 14-08-2024 was 72416.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 83540.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 19-08-2024 was 81590.0/Kg. Last week’s silver price on 14-08-2024 was 80860.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73099.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 19-08-2024 was 72440.0/10 grams. Last week’s gold price on 14-08-2024 was 72205.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 83460.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg. Last week’s silver price on 14-08-2024 was 80860.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73170.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 19-08-2024 was 71945.0/10 grams. Last week’s gold price on 14-08-2024 was 72135.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 83460.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 19-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg. Last week’s silver price on 14-08-2024 was 80860.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.208.5 per 10 gm down by 2.113% at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg down by 338452.225% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

