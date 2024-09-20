Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 20-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 20-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73430.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7343.0 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6752.0 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 2.45%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.19%.

The cost of silver is Rs.94000.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.4500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73430.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 19-09-2024 was 73510.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 14-09-2024 was 75310.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94000.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 14-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 19-09-2024 was 73130.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 14-09-2024 was 73100.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 98600.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 19-09-2024 was 95000.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 14-09-2024 was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74230.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 19-09-2024 was 74480.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 14-09-2024 was 73990.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 93300.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 14-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73410.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 19-09-2024 was 73540.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 14-09-2024 was 75600.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 94800.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 19-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 14-09-2024 was 89500.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74152.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.007% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2985.5 per kg, down by 2.403% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from respected jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency value variations between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade play a significant role in these changes. Furthermore, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

