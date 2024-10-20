Gold and silver prices today on 20-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7959.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.430.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7295.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.370.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.59%, while the change over the past month has been -3.83%.

The price of silver is Rs.102600.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79593.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78293.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77833.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹102600.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹100000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79441.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78141.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77681.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109700.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹105600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79447.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78147.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77687.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹101900.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹99300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹99300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79445.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78145.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77685.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹103400.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹100800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1075.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 21.818% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.6700.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 63.714% at the time of publication.