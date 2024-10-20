Gold and silver prices today on 20-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7959.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.430.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7295.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.370.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.59%, while the change over the past month has been -3.83%.
The price of silver is Rs.102600.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79593.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78293.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77833.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹102600.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹100000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79441.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78141.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77681.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109700.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹105600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79447.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78147.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77687.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹101900.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹99300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹99300.0/Kg.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79445.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹78145.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was ₹77685.0/10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹103400.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was ₹100800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg.
The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1075.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 21.818% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.6700.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 63.714% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess