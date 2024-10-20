Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 20-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 20-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79593.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.102600.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7959.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.430.0. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7295.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.370.0.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.59%, while the change over the past month has been -3.83%.The price of silver is Rs.102600.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79593.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 78293.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was 77833.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 102600.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 100000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79441.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 78141.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was 77681.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 109700.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 105600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79447.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 78147.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was 77687.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 101900.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 99300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79445.0/10 grams. The price of gold yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 78145.0/10 grams, and the price last week on 14-10-2024 was 77685.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 103400.0/Kg. The silver rate yesterday, 19-10-2024, was 100800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1075.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 21.818% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.6700.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 63.714% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

