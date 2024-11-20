Gold and silver prices today on 20-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77253.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94700.0 in Delhi.

Published20 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7725.3 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.760.0. Furthermore, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7083.3 per gm, also up by Rs.700.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.58%, while in the past month, it has seen a rise of 5.29%.

The current price of silver is Rs.94700.0 per kg, which marks an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77253.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the previous day’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was 75813.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 14-11-2024 stood at 77013.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94700.0 per kg. This is an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024, which was 92500.0 per kg, and compared to last week’s silver price on 14-11-2024 of 94000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77101.0 for 10 grams. On 19-11-2024, the gold price was 75661.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 14-11-2024 was 76861.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103800.0 per kg. This reflects an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024, which was 101600.0 per kg, and is the same as last week’s price on 14-11-2024.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77107.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was 75667.0 for 10 grams, compared to last week’s price of 76867.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94000.0 per kg, an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024 of 91800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-11-2024 of 93300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77105.0 for 10 grams. The price on 19-11-2024 was 75665.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 14-11-2024 was 76865.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95500.0 per kg, which is an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024 of 93300.0 per kg, and compared to last week’s price of 94800.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77003.0 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 1.114%. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94611.0 per kg, up by 0.601%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have an impact on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
