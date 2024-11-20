Gold and silver prices today on 20-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7725.3 per gm, which reflects an increase of Rs.760.0. Furthermore, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7083.3 per gm, also up by Rs.700.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.58%, while in the past month, it has seen a rise of 5.29%.

The current price of silver is Rs.94700.0 per kg, which marks an increase of Rs.2200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77253.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the previous day’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was ₹75813.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 14-11-2024 stood at ₹77013.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94700.0 per kg. This is an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024, which was ₹92500.0 per kg, and compared to last week’s silver price on 14-11-2024 of ₹94000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77101.0 for 10 grams. On 19-11-2024, the gold price was ₹75661.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 14-11-2024 was ₹76861.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103800.0 per kg. This reflects an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024, which was ₹101600.0 per kg, and is the same as last week’s price on 14-11-2024.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77107.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 19-11-2024 was ₹75667.0 for 10 grams, compared to last week’s price of ₹76867.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94000.0 per kg, an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024 of ₹91800.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 14-11-2024 of ₹93300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77105.0 for 10 grams. The price on 19-11-2024 was ₹75665.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 14-11-2024 was ₹76865.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95500.0 per kg, which is an increase from yesterday’s silver rate on 19-11-2024 of ₹93300.0 per kg, and compared to last week’s price of ₹94800.0 per kg.

As of the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77003.0 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 1.114%. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94611.0 per kg, up by 0.601%.