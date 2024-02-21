Gold and silver prices Today on 21-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: In Delhi, 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63195.0, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.75400.0.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6319.5 per gm, down by Rs.807.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.5788.7 per gm, down by Rs.739.0.
