Gold and silver prices Today on 21-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6319.5 per gm, down by Rs.807.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.5788.7 per gm, down by Rs.739.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.24%, while in the last month it has seen a 0.88% increase.

The price of silver is Rs.75400.0 per kg, showing a decrease of Rs.500.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - Rs.63133.0/10g for gold and Rs.76900.0/1kg for silver, Delhi - Rs.63195.0/10g for gold and Rs.75400.0/1kg for silver, Mumbai - Rs.63879.0/10g for gold and Rs.75400.0/1kg for silver, Kolkata - Rs.63506.0/10g for gold and Rs.75400.0/1kg for silver.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62250.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of 0.134% at the time of publishing. On the other hand, the silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74220.0 per kg, up by 0.346%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations on gold trading all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

