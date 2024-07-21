Gold and silver prices today on 21-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74485.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89070.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7448.5 per gm down by Rs.659.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6822.9 per gm down by Rs.603.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.07% .whereas in the last month it has been -1.09%.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹74485.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 20-07-2024 was ₹75533.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 15-07-2024 was ₹73972.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹89070.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 20-07-2024 was ₹91740.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 15-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75657.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 20-07-2024 was ₹76124.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 15-07-2024 was ₹73827.0/10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹89250.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 20-07-2024 was ₹91650.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 15-07-2024 was ₹92100.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75510.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 20-07-2024 was ₹76050.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 15-07-2024 was ₹74989.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹89070.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 20-07-2024 was ₹91740.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 15-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹74485.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 20-07-2024 was ₹75089.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 15-07-2024 was ₹74045.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹89070.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 20-07-2024 was ₹91740.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 15-07-2024 was ₹91920.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74679.0 per 10 gm down by 0.0% at the time of publishing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92150.0 per kg down by 0.013% at the time of publishing.