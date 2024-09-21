Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 21-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 21-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75293.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95700.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7529.3 per gram, an increase of Rs.1863.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6903.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.1513.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.56%, while for the past month it has decreased by 0.74%. The current price of silver is Rs.95700.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75293.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-09-2024 was 73430.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 15-09-2024 was 75310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 95700.0 per kg. The silver rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, consistent with last week’s silver price on 15-09-2024.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75141.0 for 10 grams. The gold price on 20-09-2024 was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was 73100.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100300.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was 95000.0 per kg, consistent with last week’s silver price.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75147.0 for 10 grams. The gold price on 20-09-2024 was 74230.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was 73990.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95000.0 per kg. The rate on 20-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, matching last week’s silver price.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75145.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 20-09-2024 was 73410.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was 75600.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg, consistent with last week’s silver price.

As of the time of publishing, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2012.5 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 34.525%. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.10771.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2.439%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold prices in the Indian market.

