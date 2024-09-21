Gold and silver prices today on 21-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75293.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95700.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a marginal increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7529.3 per gram, an increase of Rs.1863.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6903.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.1513.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.56%, while for the past month it has decreased by 0.74%. The current price of silver is Rs.95700.0 per kg, which is an increase of Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹75293.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-09-2024 was ₹73430.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 15-09-2024 was ₹75310.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹95700.0 per kg. The silver rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, consistent with last week's silver price on 15-09-2024.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75141.0 for 10 grams. The gold price on 20-09-2024 was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was ₹73100.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100300.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg, consistent with last week’s silver price.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75147.0 for 10 grams. The gold price on 20-09-2024 was ₹74230.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was ₹73990.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95000.0 per kg. The rate on 20-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, matching last week’s silver price.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75145.0 for 10 grams. The previous day’s gold price on 20-09-2024 was ₹73410.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week on 15-09-2024 was ₹75600.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 20-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg, consistent with last week's silver price.

As of the time of publishing, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2012.5 per 10 gm, representing an increase of 34.525%. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.10771.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2.439%.