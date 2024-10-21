Gold and silver prices today on 21-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79583.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.102500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7958.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7294.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.74%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.87%.

The cost of silver is Rs.102500.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79583.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79163.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77783.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹102500.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was ₹102200.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79431.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79011.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77631.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was ₹107800.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79437.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79017.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77637.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹101800.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was ₹101500.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was ₹99300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79435.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was ₹79015.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was ₹77635.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹103300.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was ₹103000.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1315.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 16.993% at the time of publishing.

Conversely, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.351.0 per kg, indicating a decline of 30.219% at the time of publishing.