Gold and silver prices today on 21-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 21-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79583.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.102500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7958.3 per gm, down by Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7294.3 per gm, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.74%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.87%.

The cost of silver is Rs.102500.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79583.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was 79163.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was 77783.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 102500.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was 102200.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79431.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was 79011.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was 77631.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 109600.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was 107800.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79437.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was 79017.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was 77637.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 101800.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was 101500.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79435.0/10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 20-10-2024 was 79015.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-10-2024 was 77635.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 103300.0/Kg. The rate on 20-10-2024 was 103000.0/Kg, while last week's silver price on 15-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1315.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 16.993% at the time of publishing.

Conversely, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.351.0 per kg, indicating a decline of 30.219% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

