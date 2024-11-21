Gold and silver prices today on 21-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7780.3 per gram, which reflects an increase of Rs.550.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7133.3 per gram, also up by Rs.500.0.

In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.89%. In contrast, over the last month, there has been an increase of 4.33%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.95200.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77803.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹76493.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-11-2024 was ₹75813.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹95200.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was ₹92500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77651.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹76341.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was ₹75661.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹101600.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was ₹101600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77657.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹76347.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was ₹75667.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94500.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹91800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77655.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹76345.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was ₹75665.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96000.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was ₹93300.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77525.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.385%. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94733.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.48%.