Gold and silver prices today on 21-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77803.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95200.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7780.3 per gram, which reflects an increase of Rs.550.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7133.3 per gram, also up by Rs.500.0.

In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.89%. In contrast, over the last month, there has been an increase of 4.33%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.95200.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77803.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 76493.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 15-11-2024 was 75813.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 95200.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 92500.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was 92500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77651.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 76341.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was 75661.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 101600.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was 101600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77657.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 76347.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was 75667.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94500.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 91800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was 91800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77655.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 76345.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 15-11-2024 was 75665.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96000.0 per kilogram. The price recorded yesterday, on 20-11-2024, was 93300.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 15-11-2024 was 93300.0 per kilogram.

At the time of publication, the gold April 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77525.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.385%. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94733.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.48%.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including the input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations pertaining to gold trading all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events such as the condition of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 21-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

447.55
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-76.55 (-14.61%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

223.50
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-13.7 (-5.78%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

130.20
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-2.95 (-2.22%)

Ambuja Cements share price

460.65
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-88.95 (-16.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

676.40
10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
18.7 (2.84%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

766.45
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
13.05 (1.73%)
More from 52 Week High

REC share price

472.90
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-43.45 (-8.41%)

Power Finance Corp share price

436.00
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-34.5 (-7.33%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

223.50
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-13.7 (-5.78%)

Thermax share price

4,369.90
10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-261.8 (-5.65%)
More from Top Losers

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,525.00
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
359.1 (5.82%)

Concord Biotech share price

1,964.55
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
66.05 (3.48%)

Suzlon Energy share price

64.15
10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
1.8 (2.89%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

676.40
10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
18.7 (2.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.