Gold and silver prices Today on 21-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold and Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63150.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.78500.0 in Delhi.
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6315.0 per gm, up by Rs.380.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5790.0 per gm, up by Rs.350.0.
