Gold and silver prices Today on 22-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold in Delhi is Rs.6319.2 per gm, a decrease of Rs.3.0, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5788.3 per gm, down by Rs.4.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been -2.17%, whereas in the last month it has shown a decrease of -0.05%. The cost of silver is Rs.75800.0 per kg in Delhi, an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in major cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.64126.0/10g, Silver: Rs.77300.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.63192.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75800.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.63503.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75800.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.63814.0/10g, Silver: Rs.75800.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62508.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.046% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.70730.0 per kg, up by 0.171% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies impact gold prices in the Indian market.

