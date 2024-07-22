Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 22-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 22-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75217.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.89160.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7521.7 per gm up by Rs.732.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6889.9 per gm up by Rs.670.0.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.16% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.67%.

The cost of silver is Rs.89160.0 per kg up by Rs.90.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi - Gold Price Today in Delhi is 75217.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-07-2024 was 75144.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 16-07-2024 was 75266.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi - Silver Price Today in Delhi is 89160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-07-2024 was 89070.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 16-07-2024 was 92020.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai - Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75657.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-07-2024 was 74558.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 16-07-2024 was 74755.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai - Silver Price Today in Chennai is 89070.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-07-2024 was 89250.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 16-07-2024 was 92110.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai - Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 74925.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-07-2024 was 75071.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 16-07-2024 was 75266.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai - Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 89160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-07-2024 was 89070.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 16-07-2024 was 92020.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata - Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75144.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-07-2024 was 74558.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 16-07-2024 was 75047.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata - Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 89160.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-07-2024 was 89070.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 16-07-2024 was 92020.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73121.0 per 10 gm up by 0.179% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92020.0 per kg down by 0.154% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

