Gold and silver prices today on 22-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7610.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6977.3 per gm, up by Rs.740.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.7%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 0.98%. The cost of silver is Rs.96100.0 per kg, marking an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76103.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹73430.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was ₹75415.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹96100.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹94000.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75951.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was ₹73260.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100700.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹98600.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75957.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹74230.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was ₹74150.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95400.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹93300.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75955.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹73410.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was ₹75750.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96900.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was ₹94800.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 34.525% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.10771.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2.439% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
