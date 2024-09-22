Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 22-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76103.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7610.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6977.3 per gm, up by Rs.740.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.7%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 0.98%. The cost of silver is Rs.96100.0 per kg, marking an increase of Rs.400.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76103.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 73430.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was 75415.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96100.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 94000.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75951.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 73310.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was 73260.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100700.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 98600.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was 95000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75957.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 74230.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was 74150.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95400.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 93300.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75955.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 73410.0 for 10 grams, and the price last week on 16-09-2024 was 75750.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96900.0 per Kg. The rate yesterday, on 21-09-2024, was 94800.0 per Kg, while last week's silver price on 16-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 34.525% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.10771.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2.439% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, global occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

