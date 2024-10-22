Gold and silver prices today on 22-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79823.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.104200.0 in Delhi.

Published22 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.240.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gram, also up by Rs.240.0. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.55%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 4.4%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200.0 per kg, with an increase of Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79823.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 21-10-2024 was 79593.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was 77563.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi stands at 104200.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 102600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was 100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79671.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 79441.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was 77411.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 111800.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 109700.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was 105600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79677.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 21-10-2024 was 79447.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was 77417.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 103500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 101900.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was 99200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79675.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 79445.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was 77415.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 105000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was 103400.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was 100800.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.216.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 12.195% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4302.0 per kg, down by 7.484% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by a myriad of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency value variations between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and silver prices today on 22-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

