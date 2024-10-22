Gold and silver prices today on 22-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.240.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gram, also up by Rs.240.0. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.55%, whereas in the last month it has decreased by 4.4%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200.0 per kg, with an increase of Rs.1700.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79823.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79593.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹104200.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹102600.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was ₹100000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79671.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹79441.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was ₹77411.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹111800.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was ₹105600.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79677.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 21-10-2024 was ₹79447.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was ₹77417.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹103500.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was ₹99200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79675.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹79445.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 16-10-2024 was ₹77415.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹105000.0 per kg. The rate from the previous day on 21-10-2024 was ₹103400.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 16-10-2024 was ₹100800.0 per kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.216.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 12.195% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4302.0 per kg, down by 7.484% at the time of publication.