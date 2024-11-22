Gold and silver prices today on 22-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78133.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95000.0 in Delhi.

Published22 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7813.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7163.3 per gm, which is up by Rs.300.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.7%, while in the last month, it has increased by 3.88%.

The cost of silver is Rs.95000.0 per kg, down by Rs.200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 78133.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was 77253.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75943.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 95000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was 94700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was 92500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77981.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was 77101.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75791.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was 103800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was 101600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77987.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was 77107.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75797.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 94300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was 94000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was 91800.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77985.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was 77105.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was 75795.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was 95500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was 93300.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77085.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.511% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94072.0 per kg, up by 0.157% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 22-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

