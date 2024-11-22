Gold and silver prices today on 22-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7813.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7163.3 per gm, which is up by Rs.300.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.7%, while in the last month, it has increased by 3.88%.
The cost of silver is Rs.95000.0 per kg, down by Rs.200.0 per kg.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹78133.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77253.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75943.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹95000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was ₹94700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was ₹92500.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77981.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77101.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75791.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was ₹103800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was ₹101600.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77987.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77107.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75797.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94300.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was ₹94000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was ₹91800.0/Kg.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77985.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 21-11-2024 was ₹77105.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-11-2024 was ₹75795.0/10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 21-11-2024 was ₹95500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 16-11-2024 was ₹93300.0/Kg.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.77085.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.511% at the time of publishing.
The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.94072.0 per kg, up by 0.157% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.