Gold and silver prices Today on 22-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold and silver prices Today on 22-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63150.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.79200.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6315.0 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5790.0 per gm.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.61%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.96%.

The cost of silver is Rs.79200.0 per kg, up by Rs.700.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai has a gold price of Rs.63550.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.80700.0/1kg.

- Delhi has a gold price of Rs.63150.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.79200.0/1kg.

- Mumbai has a gold price of Rs.63000.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.79200.0/1kg.

- Kolkata has a gold price of Rs.63000.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.79200.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63105.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.372% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75725.0 per kg, up by 0.396% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations all play a role in these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST
