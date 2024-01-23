Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 23-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 23-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold and Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs. 63970.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs. 75500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold prices saw a steady trend on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs. 6397.0 per gm, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs. 5865.0 per gm.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 0.0%, and in the last month, it has been -0.52%.

The cost of silver is Rs. 75500.0 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in different cities are as follows:

- Chennai: Gold price - Rs. 64530.0/10g, Silver price - Rs. 77000.0/1kg

- Delhi: Gold price - Rs. 63970.0/10g, Silver price - Rs. 75500.0/1kg

- Mumbai: Gold price - Rs. 63820.0/10g, Silver price - Rs. 75500.0/1kg

- Kolkata: Gold price - Rs. 63820.0/10g, Silver price - Rs. 75500.0/1kg

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 62302.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.199% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs. 70887.0 per kg, up by 0.1% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are impacted by various factors, including input from respected jewelers, global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Other global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar, also influence gold prices in the Indian market.

