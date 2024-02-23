Gold and silver prices Today on 23-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64206.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74900.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6420.6 per gm, up by Rs.1014.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5881.3 per gm, up by Rs.930.0.
