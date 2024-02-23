Gold and silver prices Today on 23-02-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64206.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74900.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.6420.6 per gm, up by Rs.1014.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5881.3 per gm, up by Rs.930.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.34%, while over the last month it has seen a 1.23% increase.

The price of silver is Rs.74900.0 per kg, down by Rs.900.0 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai - Gold: Rs.63833.0/10g, Silver: Rs.76400.0/1kg. Delhi - Gold: Rs.64206.0/10g, Silver: Rs.74900.0/1kg. Mumbai - Gold: Rs.63585.0/10g, Silver: Rs.74900.0/1kg. Kolkata - Gold: Rs.63522.0/10g, Silver: Rs.74900.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62050.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.118% at the time of publishing. The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.73232.0 per kg, down by 0.061% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations on the gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

