Gold and silver prices today on 23-08-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.72888.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.84990.0 in Delhi.

Published23 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7288.8 per gm down by Rs.481.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6676.6 per gm down by Rs.440.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.15% whereas in the last month it has been -3.6%.


The cost of silver is Rs.84990.0 per kg down by Rs.90.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 72888.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 22-08-2024 was 73312.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 17-08-2024 was 71734.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 84990.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 22-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 17-08-2024 was 81670.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73890.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 22-08-2024 was 74031.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 17-08-2024 was 71804.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 84900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 22-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 17-08-2024 was 81670.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73174.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 22-08-2024 was 73024.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 17-08-2024 was 72228.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 84990.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 22-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 17-08-2024 was 81670.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73675.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 22-08-2024 was 73672.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 17-08-2024 was 72016.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 84990.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 22-08-2024 was 85410.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 17-08-2024 was 81670.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2053.0 per 10 gm up by 7.403% at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.-2.0E7 per kg down by 1046946.375% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 10:15 AM IST
