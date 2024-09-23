Gold and silver prices today on 23-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76093.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7609.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6976.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.61%, while the decrease over the past month has been -3.75%. The cost of silver is Rs.96000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76093.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was 75293.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was 73330.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96000.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was 95700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 75941.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was 75141.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was 73280.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was 100300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was 95000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 75947.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was 75147.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was 74340.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was 95000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 75945.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was 75145.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was 73290.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was 96500.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was 89500.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.797.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 23.696% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3624.5 per kg, showing an increase of 1.998% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade play significant roles in these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 23-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

458.90
10:16 AM | 23 SEP 2024
14.7 (3.31%)

Tata Steel

153.25
10:16 AM | 23 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.79%)

Indus Towers

402.00
10:16 AM | 23 SEP 2024
13.65 (3.51%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.05
10:16 AM | 23 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

1,747.95
10:05 AM | 23 SEP 2024
122.55 (7.54%)

Vodafone Idea

11.26
10:05 AM | 23 SEP 2024
0.78 (7.44%)

Adani Total Gas

845.85
10:05 AM | 23 SEP 2024
57.25 (7.26%)

VIP Industries

526.65
10:05 AM | 23 SEP 2024
28.2 (5.66%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.