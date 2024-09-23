Gold and silver prices today on 23-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7609.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6976.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.61%, while the decrease over the past month has been -3.75%. The cost of silver is Rs.96000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76093.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75293.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73330.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹96000.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹95700.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75941.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75141.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73280.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹100300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75947.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75147.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹74340.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75945.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75145.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73290.0 for 10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹96500.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.
The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.797.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 23.696% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3624.5 per kg, showing an increase of 1.998% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade play significant roles in these variations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.
