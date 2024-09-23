Gold and silver prices today on 23-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76093.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7609.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6976.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.61%, while the decrease over the past month has been -3.75%. The cost of silver is Rs.96000.0 per kg, down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76093.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75293.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73330.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹96000.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹95700.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹75941.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75141.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73280.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹100300.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹75947.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75147.0 for 10 grams, while last week's gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹74340.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95300.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹75945.0 for 10 grams. The Gold Price recorded on 22-09-2024 was ₹75145.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-09-2024 was ₹73290.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96800.0 per kg. The Silver rate on 22-09-2024 was ₹96500.0 per kg, and last week's silver price on 17-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.797.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 23.696% at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3624.5 per kg, showing an increase of 1.998% at the time of publication.