Gold and silver prices today on 23-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gm while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.9%, and in the last month, it has declined by -4.08%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79823.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79583.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹78073.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹104200.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹102500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79671.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 22-10-2024, it was ₹79431.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77921.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹111800.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79677.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79437.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77927.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹103500.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹99500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79675.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79435.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77925.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹105000.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹103300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2371.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.487% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3399.5 per kg, which represents a decrease of 6.156% at the time of publishing.