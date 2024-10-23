Gold and silver prices today on 23-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79823.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.104200.0 in Delhi.

Published23 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gm while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.9%, and in the last month, it has declined by -4.08%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 79823.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was 79583.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was 78073.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 104200.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was 102500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 79671.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 22-10-2024, it was 79431.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was 77921.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 111800.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was 109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 79677.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was 79437.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was 77927.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 103500.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was 101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 79675.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was 79435.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was 77925.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 105000.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was 103300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2371.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.487% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3399.5 per kg, which represents a decrease of 6.156% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 23-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

