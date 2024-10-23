Gold and silver prices today on 23-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7982.3 per gm while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7318.3 per gm. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.9%, and in the last month, it has declined by -4.08%. The cost of silver is Rs.104200.0 per kg.
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79823.0/10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79583.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹78073.0/10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹104200.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹102500.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79671.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 22-10-2024, it was ₹79431.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77921.0/10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹111800.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79677.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79437.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77927.0/10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹103500.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹99500.0/Kg.
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79675.0/10 grams. The previous day’s Gold Price on 22-10-2024 was ₹79435.0/10 grams, while last week’s gold price on 17-10-2024 was ₹77925.0/10 grams.
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹105000.0/Kg. The rate on the previous day, 22-10-2024, was ₹103300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 17-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg.
The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2371.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.487% at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3399.5 per kg, which represents a decrease of 6.156% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, changes in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these variations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess