Gold and silver prices today on 23-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.79003.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.95000.0 in Delhi.

Published23 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a marginal increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7900.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.870.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7243.3 per gram, which has increased by Rs.800.0.

The price variation in 24 carat gold over the past week is -2.54%, while it has increased by 2.35% over the past month.

The price of silver stands at Rs.95000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.79003.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 22-11-2024 was Rs.77803.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 17-11-2024 was Rs.75823.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.95000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.92600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.78851.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.77651.0 for 10 grams, and the gold price from last week on 17-11-2024 was Rs.75671.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.103600.0 per kilogram, and the last week's silver price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.101700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.78857.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.77657.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.75677.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.94300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, while last week's silver price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.91900.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.78855.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.77655.0 for 10 grams, and last week's gold price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.75675.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.95800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from the previous day on 22-11-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 17-11-2024 was Rs.93400.0 per kilogram.

The gold futures for February 2025 on the MCX were trading at Rs.78411.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 1.183% at the time of publication.

The silver futures for March 2025 on the MCX were trading at Rs.93127.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.993% at the time of publication.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 23-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

