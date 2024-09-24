Gold and silver prices today on 24-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.76333.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.96000.0 in Delhi.

Published24 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7633.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.240.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6998.3 per gm, up by Rs.220.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.41%, while in the last month it has decreased by -4.37%.

The current cost of silver stands at Rs.96000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 76333.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 23-09-2024 was 76103.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 18-09-2024 was 73510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 96000.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 96100.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76181.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 75951.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was 73130.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 100600.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 100700.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was 95000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76187.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 75957.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was 74480.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 95300.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 95400.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76185.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 75955.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was 73540.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 96800.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was 96900.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was 89500.0 per Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.562.5 per 10 gm, representing a decline of 26.614% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3626.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 7.901% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government policies regarding gold trade contribute to these changes. Additionally, international occurrences such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have a significant impact on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
