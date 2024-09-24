Gold and silver prices today on 24-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7633.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.240.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6998.3 per gm, up by Rs.220.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -3.41%, while in the last month it has decreased by -4.37%.

The current cost of silver stands at Rs.96000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹76333.0 per 10 grams. The previous day's Gold Price on 23-09-2024 was ₹76103.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s price on 18-09-2024 was ₹73510.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹96000.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹96100.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76181.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹75951.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was ₹73130.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹100700.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was ₹95000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76187.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹75957.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was ₹74480.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹95300.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹95400.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76185.0 per 10 grams. The price on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹75955.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-09-2024 was ₹73540.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹96800.0 per Kg. The rate on the previous day, 23-09-2024, was ₹96900.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-09-2024 was ₹89500.0 per Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.562.5 per 10 gm, representing a decline of 26.614% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.3626.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 7.901% at the time of publishing.