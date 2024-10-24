Gold and silver prices today on 24-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80253.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.107200.0 in Delhi.

Published24 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8025.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.450.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7358.3 per gm, also up by Rs.420.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.92%, while over the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -4.11%. The current price of silver is Rs.107200.0 per kg, which represents an increase of Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80253.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was 79823.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was 78293.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 107200.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was 104200.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was 100000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80101.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was 79671.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was 78141.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 114800.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was 111800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was 105600.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80107.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was 79677.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was 78147.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 106500.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was 103500.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was 99300.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80105.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was 79675.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was 78145.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 108000.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was 105000.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was 100800.0 per Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78466.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.106% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.97515.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.572% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trading significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

