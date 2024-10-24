Gold and silver prices today on 24-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8025.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of Rs.450.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7358.3 per gm, also up by Rs.420.0. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.92%, while over the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -4.11%. The current price of silver is Rs.107200.0 per kg, which represents an increase of Rs.2000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80253.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was ₹79823.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was ₹78293.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹107200.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was ₹104200.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was ₹100000.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80101.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was ₹79671.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was ₹78141.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹114800.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was ₹111800.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was ₹105600.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80107.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was ₹79677.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was ₹78147.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹106500.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was ₹103500.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was ₹99300.0 per Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80105.0 per 10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 23-10-2024 was ₹79675.0 per 10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-10-2024 was ₹78145.0 per 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹108000.0 per Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 23-10-2024 was ₹105000.0 per Kg, and last week’s silver price on 18-10-2024 was ₹100800.0 per Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78466.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.106% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.97515.0 per kg, showing an increase of 0.572% at the time of publishing.