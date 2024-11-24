Gold and silver prices today on 24-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7981.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.810.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7317.3 per gram, which is up by Rs.740.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -2.97%, while in the last month it has increased by 2.09%.
The current cost of silver stands at Rs.95100.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹79813.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹78133.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was ₹75813.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹95100.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹95000.0 per kilogram, and the rate from last week, on 18-11-2024, was ₹92500.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹79661.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹77981.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 18-11-2024, it was ₹75661.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103700.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was ₹101600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹79667.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹77987.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was ₹75667.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹94400.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹94300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was ₹91800.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹79665.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹77985.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 18-11-2024, was ₹75665.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95900.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 23-11-2024, was ₹95800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 18-11-2024 was ₹93300.0 per kilogram.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78411.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 1.183% at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93127.0 per kilogram, which is an increase of 0.993% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also have an effect on gold prices in the Indian market.
